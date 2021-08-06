Val Kilmer's Kids Say He's Very Proud of the New Documentary About Him

Cancel
For a time, Val Kilmer was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. He had starring roles in everything from Heat to Batman Forever, and his career suggested that he would be famous for decades to come. In recent years, though, Val has faded from the spotlight, and a new documentary, simply titled Val, explains why. As the documentary uncovers more about Val's life, many are also wondering about what the actor's relationship to his kids is like.

