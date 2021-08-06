Val Kilmer's Kids Say He's Very Proud of the New Documentary About Him

“Val,” the new Amazon doc about the life of actor Val Kilmer, premiered on Wednesday night at the DGA in West Hollywood. Co-directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo assembled the film from footage that Kilmer shot over several decades. “This is over 50 years in the making,” Val’s son Jack told Variety. Daughter Mercedes said she loved seeing footage of her parents’ wedding: “I’ve seen photos but never video.” Jack added, “I love seeing him the age that I am rolling up to the premiere of ‘Top Gun’ with Cher on his arm and he has a mullet!” Val, who was diagnosed with...