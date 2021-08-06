Rev. Karla Renee Garcia: The choice to live is yours as COVID seeks to kill, steal and destroy

In assessing the controversy over COVID-19 and vaccination, my mind was drawn to this very famous Shakespearian quote from the play “Hamlet”: “To be, or not to be.”. The idea of whether is it better to live or to die seems to be the question when discussing vaccination from the virus. According to the state Department of Health Services: “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted health inequities across the nation and in Wisconsin. COVID-19 has been hard on everyone, but data shows that Wisconsin’s African Americans, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”