Birmingham, AL

Search on for Missing Birmingham Boys, 2 years and 5 months old; Mom on the Run

By Ellen Killoran
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 5 days ago
Police in Alabama are searching for two young children who disappeared during a visit with their non-custodial mother.

According to WBMA, 2-year-old Kayson Makai Mcbee and 5-month-old Dallas Thomas were last seen on Thursday in Birmingham. The children, both boys, are in the custody of the Department of Human Resources and had been visiting their mother, 23-year-old Daja Molette. Police say Molette fled the area with the children during their visit.

When last seen, Dallas Thomas was wearing a blue and white onesie, and Kaysan was wearing orange shorts and a “Baby Shark” T-shirt. Molette was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with an unknown tag, according to the report.

Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the children. Anyone with possible information is urged to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information, please contact contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254 7777.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

