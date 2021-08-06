Cancel
Valentino Rossi transcended bike racing’s niche into global adoration – there will not be many like him

By Adam Wheeler
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine times motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi can’t quite put his finger on the X factor that led to his superstardom. “Sincerely I don’t know why but for some reason I was able to bring a lot of people close to motorcycle racing. Especially in Italy, I did something in my early career that switched-on the emotion of the normal people. I’m proud of this. It’s something really special,” said the 42-year-old. As Rossi draws his 26-year Grand Prix career to a close in 2021 – a decision he announced at the Red Bull Ring for the Grand Prix of Styria this week – the dissection will begin into the “hows” and “whys” this particular racer was able to become the outstanding emblem of his sport. –

