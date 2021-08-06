Elvis Costello Shares ‘La Chica De Hoy (This Year’s Girl)’ by Cami

Elvis Costello has shared the latest single from Spanish Model , his upcoming Spanish-language edition of This Year’s Model . “La Chica De Hoy” (“This Year’s Girl”) gets a new rendition from Chilean pop star Cami , who also appears in a “Subterranean Homesick Blues”-inspired music video for the song released on Friday.

“It is an honor for me to be invited to perform the Spanish version of the classic ‘This Year’s Girl’ by the maestro, Elvis Costello,” Cami said in a statement. “I consider myself part of a major change in the music industry regarding women and I feel like this song was very pioneering at the time, in the debate on gender equity. I am very thankful this type of song exists so we can engage in a dialogue and have a debate over subject matter that is still very relevant today. Women are grateful that lyrics like these exist for all of us.”

She added, “Elvis’s lyrics have meaning and they resonate and make you want to study the lyric to find out what he really meant to say in each phrase, that is beautiful. Elvis is an artist that I admire a lot. I grew up with his music and I even remember my dad singing to it during my childhood. However, the invitation to participate in this album was surprisingly good. I was in the studio recording my previous album and my producer Sebastian Krys invited me to participate. While recording the vocals, we tried not to change the lyrics from the original English version so much. As I expected, everything happened very naturally. There was something exceptional in our version that I’m so happy to share with you. I hope you enjoy it.”

Costello said of the single, “It’s so fantastic to have a singer like Cami singing ‘This Year’s Girl.’ She’s got one of these voices where the microphone just loves her voice. It’s totally another story with a young woman singing it like this. Cami is telling her story, but she’s so cool. It’s such a hip way she’s singing it, and it’s a tremendous piece of work from Sebastian.”

Spanish Model will be out September 10th via UMe, and will also feature collaborations with Juanes (who released his version of “Pump It Up” last month), Pablo López, Vega and more.