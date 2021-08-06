Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elvis Costello Shares ‘La Chica De Hoy (This Year’s Girl)’ by Cami

By Claire Shaffer
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmnVT_0bJuAKpd00

Elvis Costello has shared the latest single from Spanish Model , his upcoming Spanish-language edition of This Year’s Model . “La Chica De Hoy” (“This Year’s Girl”) gets a new rendition from Chilean pop star Cami , who also appears in a “Subterranean Homesick Blues”-inspired music video for the song released on Friday.

“It is an honor for me to be invited to perform the Spanish version of the classic ‘This Year’s Girl’ by the maestro, Elvis Costello,” Cami said in a statement. “I consider myself part of a major change in the music industry regarding women and I feel like this song was very pioneering at the time, in the debate on gender equity. I am very thankful this type of song exists so we can engage in a dialogue and have a debate over subject matter that is still very relevant today. Women are grateful that lyrics like these exist for all of us.”

She added, “Elvis’s lyrics have meaning and they resonate and make you want to study the lyric to find out what he really meant to say in each phrase, that is beautiful. Elvis is an artist that I admire a lot. I grew up with his music and I even remember my dad singing to it during my childhood. However, the invitation to participate in this album was surprisingly good. I was in the studio recording my previous album and my producer Sebastian Krys invited me to participate. While recording the vocals, we tried not to change the lyrics from the original English version so much. As I expected, everything happened very naturally. There was something exceptional in our version that I’m so happy to share with you. I hope you enjoy it.”

Costello said of the single, “It’s so fantastic to have a singer like Cami singing ‘This Year’s Girl.’ She’s got one of these voices where the microphone just loves her voice. It’s totally another story with a young woman singing it like this. Cami is telling her story, but she’s so cool. It’s such a hip way she’s singing it, and it’s a tremendous piece of work from Sebastian.”

Spanish Model will be out September 10th via UMe, and will also feature collaborations with Juanes (who released his version of “Pump It Up” last month), Pablo López, Vega and more.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juanes
Person
Sebastian Krys
Person
Elvis Costello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Industry#Spanish Model#Chilean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Samuel Gaskin, ‘RECKŌNING’

Having fittingly described as a creative tour de force, it makes complete sense that “RECKŌNING”, the latest release from Melbourne-based singer and songwriter Samuel Gaskin, is one that delights every one of the senses for those lucky enough to witness it. With years spent cementing himself as both a creator...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: H3rizon, ‘Serious’

Sydney’s H3rizon have just taken the next step in their already-impressive career, sharing the instant pop classic that is “Serious” ahead of its official release this week. Having already released a handful of dancefloor-ready hits this year by way of “In the Name of Love” and “Arcade”, “Serious” feels like...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: PLANET, ‘Resign’

Following a rather disappointing year spent on hold, Sydney’s PLANET have emerged from lockdown, armed with anthemic new single, “Resign”. Having last released new music back in June of 2020 by way of their exceptional Maybe Someday EP, it’s fair to say that 2020 didn’t quite feature all the hallmarks of what PLANET and its respective members would call a good year. However, with time on their hands, the group spent their time doing what most artists would do, and have emerged from some brief time away armed with new music.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Good Morning, ‘Country’

Naarm/Melbourne outfit Good Morning have well and truly lived up to their name, turning early Thursday into a great morning by way of their latest single, “Country”. A slow-burning piece of indie-rock, “Country” feels like the culmination of everything that Good Morning have spent their almost-decade together working towards, fusing blissful hazy instrumentation with pensive lyrics that focus on themes of nostalgic wants and needs, and how they panned out into adulthood.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Rauw Alejandro Gets Trippy in ‘Desenfocao’ Video

Rauw Alejandro continues to build momentum following the success of his Eighties-splashed hit, “Todo De Ti.” This week, he’s showing that he wants to keep moving his sound into more experimental pop territory by releasing a video for “Desenfocao,” the woozy, synth-filled single from his recent album Vice Versa. While “Todo De Ti” was a more involved production that featured complex choreography on roller-skates, “Desenfocao” is more straightforward. The video, which Rauw Alejandro co-directed alongside NINE-D, takes viewers backstage as Rauw parties right before a show. The whole thing is shot as one long take and rendered under a slightly psychedelic, glowing filter that’s just a little dazed and unsteady, reflecting the title of the song (which translates to “unfocused”). The video closes with Rauw Alejandro hitting the stage and singing into his mic — an ending that’s pretty close to reality lately: Rauw Alejandro just kicked off a tour that’ll take him across the U.S., to Spain, and to his home in Puerto Rico. The U.S. leg of the tour runs until September 18th.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Thief Debut Two New Songs ‘Little Things’ and ‘Sparrow’

Big Thief have premiered two new songs, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” The tracks mark the band’s first new material since 2019’s Two Hands. “Little Things” was recorded with Shawn Everrett at Five Star Studios in Topanga, California, last October, while “Sparrow” was recorded with Sam Evianat Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills in the summer of 2020. Both songs were produced by Big Thief’s drummer James Krivchenia. “It’s in this sort of evolving free time signature where the beat is always changing, so Max [Oleartchik] and I were just flowing with it and guessing where the downbeats were — which gives the groove...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Country Music Picks for Week of August 9th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out our most recent list.) Suzanne Santo, “Mercy” Former HoneyHoney member Suzanne Santo releases her second solo album Yard Sale on August 27th, and the song “Mercy” reflects on a series of realizations in her young life: understanding mercy, darkness, and changing. “It could be any one of us with a broken mind,” she sings in...
MusicBillboard

Jhonny Caz, Esteman, Raymix & Erika Vidrio to Discuss Pride & Music at 2021 Latin Music Week

Registration for Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 is now open. Raymix, Esteman, Erika Vidrio and Jhonny Caz of Grupo Firme have all been confirmed for Billboard’s 2021 Latin Music Week returning to Miami in September with a weeklong event that unites the top Latin hitmakers, influencers and industry leaders, and features live performances and conversations with superstars.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Action Bronson on How New Oakley Campaign Inspired His New Outlook: “I Was Overdoing It”

Action Bronson is spending a little inspiration with a new campaign with Oakley, dubbed “Be Who You Are.” Centering on a motivational film narrated by Bronson, the sunglasses brand’s new anthem encourages self-expression and self-confidence. The short film, showing athletes doing that thing that makes them feel their best, stars both amateurs and professional athletes including Oksana Masters, Patrick Mahomes, Francisco Lindor, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Nigel Sylvester. The film and social movement follow the release of Oakley’s Kato sunglasses, which were debuted in new gold Prizm 24K lenses at the Tokyo Olympics. For Bronson, who is equal parts chef, rapper and TV personality,...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Billy Idol Previews First New Music in Seven Years With ‘Bitter Taste’ Video

Billy Idol previews The Roadside, his first new music in seven years, with the first single from the EP, “Bitter Taste.” The track, recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, finds Idol looking back at his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident, a crash that almost resulted in Idol losing a leg and left him unable to walk for nearly a year. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol said in a statement. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Alessia Cara Perseveres in ‘The Use in Trying’

Alessia Cara has dropped “The Use in Trying,” featured in Spin Master/Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Movie, out later this month. Co-written by Cara and Jon Levine, the track opens with subtle piano as Cara’s vocals wade in. “Just a jump away from where you wanna go/But you’re too afraid of doin’ it alone.” “I wrote ‘The Use in Trying’ for a specific scene in the movie, with the understanding that it was a big turning point in the story, emphasizing the importance of courage,” Cara says. “I wanted to write something that could not only teach kids that they’re not always going to win, but that there’s real value in trying anyway because of the lessons you find on the other side. That’s a sentiment we can all understand, the further into life we go. Navigating life is never easy, but it is always worth the shot.” “The Use in Trying” follows the singles “Shapeshifter” and “Sweet Dream,” released earlier this summer. The dual singles are slated to appear on Cara’s upcoming album, but it has yet to be officially announced. The new record will mark her third LP, after 2018’s The Pains of Growing.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jack Antonoff Enlists St. Vincent for Bleachers’ Electric Lady Rooftop Performance

Jack Antonoff spends a lot of time at Manhattan’s Electric Lady Studios — whether he’s dissecting a song he produced with Clairo or playing acoustic for Lorde. This time, though, he takes to the studio’s rooftop with his own band, Bleachers. Positioned on the rooftop adorned with vines and festive lights, the band performed “Big Life” and “What’d I Do With All of This Faith?” from their new album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. For the latter, they were joined by St. Vincent, who co-produced the album and contributed vocals. The rooftop performance follows other Bleacher clips filmed there, including their recent Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and that time they tore through “Chinatown” with Bruce Springsteen. “If I was trying to make an album that everyone in the world was supposed to like, I would ask everyone in the world, but I’m trying to make an album that’s for my people,” Antonoff recently told Rolling Stone. “So I’m playing it for my people.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine’s New Song Inspired by Childhood-Ruining ‘Return to Oz’

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have released two more songs, “Back to Oz” and “Fictional California,” from their upcoming collaborative album, A Beginner’s Mind, out September 24th via Asthmatic Kitty. The entire album features songs that were roughly inspired by the movies Stevens and De Augustine watched while working on music at a friend’s cabin in upstate New York. “Back to Oz,” for instance, draws inspiration not from The Wizard of Oz, but the 1985 dark fantasy follow-up, Return to Oz; meanwhile, “Fictional California” takes its inspiration from a somewhat unlikely source — the 2004 direct-to-video cheerleading comedy, Bring It On...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Courtney Barnett Bids a Gentle Farewell in ‘Before You Gotta Go’

Courtney Barnett gives a mellow sendoff in “Before You Gotta Go,” off her upcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time. “If something were to happen my dear/I wouldn’t want the last words you hear to be unkind,” Barnett sings over subtle instrumentation that builds across the track. “We got angry, said some careless things/Who was wrong remains unclear.” “Before You Gotta Go” follows the lead single “Rae Street.” Barnett recently described Things Take Time, Take Time as “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.” The album, out November 12th via Mom + Pop Music and Marathon Artists, follows 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel. Barnett will kick off a North American tour this fall, starting at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on November 29th. The trek will go through early 2022, making stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on January 28th and New York City’s Radio Music Hall on February 5th. Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir will support.
Beauty & Fashionearmilk.com

Rising French rapper Laylow shares sophmore release 'L'Étrange Histoire de Mr.Anderson (The Strange Story of Mr.Anderson)'

Influential indie French rapper Laylow's sophomore release L'Étrange Histoire de Mr.Anderson is an exploration of his journey as an all-around creative. From find self-fulfillment from his art and the hurdles he had to overcome to achieve success, Laylow brings the listener close into his world with his choice of words and expansive cinematic approach. He takes elements from Tim Burton's edgy storytelling, a late '90s/early '00s rap aesthetic, a little bit of Matrix futurism, and more to bring his vision on wax.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Julien Baker Previews ‘Little Oblivions Remixes’ EP With ‘Bloodshot (Helios Remix)’

Julien Baker will release a new EP, Little Oblivions Remixes, on September 1st via Matador Records. The release features select tracks off her album Little Oblivions that are remixed and reworked by artists like Helios, Half Waif, Gori, and Jesu. Baker previewed the EP with an atmospheric remix of “Bloodshot” created by Helios. “It was one of the most fun remixes I’ve done to date,” the producer noted in a statement. “With such strong original material, it gave me a lot to play around with.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julien Rose Baker (@julienrbaker) Since releasing Little Oblivions earlier this year, Baker has stopped by several late-night shows. She performed “Favor” on The Late Late Show, and in March Baker performed three songs off Little Oblivions for CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions,” including “Hardline,” “Heatwave,” and “Faith Healer.” Baker’s upcoming tour in support of Little Oblivions launches on September 3rd in Birmingham, Alabama, and features Thao and Katie Malco as openers. The tour also includes Europe and U.K. and ends in 2022. Little Oblivions Remixes is available for pre-order here. Little Oblivions Remixes Tracklist 1. Faith Healer (Half Waif Remix) 2. Bloodshot (Helios Remix) 3. Ringside (Gordi Remix) 4. Favor (Jesu Remix) 5. Ziptie (Thao Remix)
MusicPunknews.org

Billy Idol announces new EP, releases video

Billy Idol has announced that he will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called The Roadside and will be out September 17 via Dark Horse Records. He has also released a music video for his new song "Bitter Taste". He will be touring the US this summer and fall. Billy Idol released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy