New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trailer introduces Lady Hellbender
Square Enix has released a new cinematic from the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy game featuring a new character: Lady Hellbender. The trailer shows a large chamber in which sits Lady Hellbender, leader of the Hellraisers, and a collector of monsters. The description of the cinematic says that the player can choose to sell either Rocket or Groot to her which begins a love/hate relationship. It seems likely that Lady Hellbender will be showing up a few times throughout the game’s story.www.nme.com
