New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trailer introduces Lady Hellbender

Marvel releases Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 this coming Wednesday, and you can get an early sneak peek at the issue right here with the official preview…. Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power…but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it! ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 7 (of 8) of “Infinite Fury”!