New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trailer introduces Lady Hellbender

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has released a new cinematic from the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy game featuring a new character: Lady Hellbender. The trailer shows a large chamber in which sits Lady Hellbender, leader of the Hellraisers, and a collector of monsters. The description of the cinematic says that the player can choose to sell either Rocket or Groot to her which begins a love/hate relationship. It seems likely that Lady Hellbender will be showing up a few times throughout the game’s story.

Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer picks up where the E3 reveal left off

A new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer picks up right where we left the team, right in the middle of their most ill-advised heist yet. The trailer begins where the E3 reveal left off, introducing Lady Hellbender as a potential buyer for the "rare monster" known as Groot. Don't worry if you're coming into this fresh, the team plans to steal him back later and keep Hellbender's cash (that's why it's a heist). The trailer consists entirely of a single cinematic scene, complete with a dialogue choice - and in the accompanying developer commentary, we learn the full game will have nearly six hours of cinematics like this one.

