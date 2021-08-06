Cancel
Jennifer Hudson didn’t realise she’d have “ears or a tail” in ‘Cats’

By Adam Starkey
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson has reflected on her experience filming director Tom Hooper’s feline musical Cats, admitting some of the ‘digital fur technology’ came as a surprise. Released in 2019, Cats became a notorious meme fever dream blending Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Dame Judi Dench in questionable digital cat outfits.

