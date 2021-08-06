Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business
An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.www.bizjournals.com
