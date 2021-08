Fort Worth is considering a project by an electric auto company that would bring more than 7,000 jobs and mean an investment of $5 billion, according to a new document. Rivian, which has backing from Amazon.com and Ford, would be able to produce 200,000 vehicles a year and create at least 7,500 jobs by 2027, according to an Aug. 10 presentation by the City of Fort Worth’s Economic Development Department to the City Council. It's a "proposed economic development program agreement with Rivian Automotive" or affiliate.