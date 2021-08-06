Police working to identify body found in alley in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police are trying to identify a body found Thursday afternoon in an alleyway in downtown Athens.

Police said the body was found by a employee of a nearby business around 3:25 p.m. off East Washington Street.

No foul play is suspected.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald that the body that of a white man in his mid to late 20s. Wilson said the body may have been at the location for several days.

Wilson said the man did not have identification on him.

Washington street is home to numerous bars and restaurants. The alleyway where the body was found runs next to the Woodford Bar and is across the street from the Athens-Clarke County courthouse.

