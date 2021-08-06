Cancel
Watkins Glen, NY

Local Olympian named Honorary official at Go Bowling at the Glen

By Carl Aldinger
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen native and 2020 Olympian Olivia Coffey will be an Honorary Official at Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. “We are honored to have our local hero Olivia Coffey join us this weekend so we can recognize her accomplishments on the biggest stage in her hometown,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “She has put a lifetime of work into making the United States Olympic team and we are very proud of how she has represented Watkins Glen and our country.”

