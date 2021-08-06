Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona state senator accused of sexual conduct with minor

Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete has been arrested on suspicion of charges accusing him of sexual conduct with a minor, police said Friday. Police received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that allegedly occurred in 2019. Navarrete, who represents a west Phoenix district, was arrested Thursday after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, police said in a statement.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

