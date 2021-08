We call it Versus Food Fest because a good, friendly, fun, competition NEVER HURT ANYONE!.. We want you to come out and represent your city, culture, food, and creativity!. Not only are we going to have delicious food coming from all directions, and being represented by your favorite Restaurants, Caterers, and Chefs, we will also keep you entertained with the city's best DJ's and Bands in BATTLE, playing Hip-Hop, R&B, Rap, Old School, Zydeco and everything else that will keep you moving.