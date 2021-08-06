Carnage Wants Some Spider-Man Blood With New Sideshow Statue

I saw the Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage trailer on the IMAX screen ahead of The Suicide Squad last night. Carnage does look good on the screen. And with the movie nearing releases, this is clearly a good time to sell his first appearance in the comics back in Amazing Spider-Man #361. Written by David Michelinie, with cover and art by Mark Bagley and Randy Emberlin. And as part of Heritage Auctions Search, Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122131, a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #361 CGC-slabbed at 9.8 is up for auction, and it's just the kind of time that it might just set a record at some point. Current bids are at $565, with a day of bidding to go. Today a copy sold on eBay for over $880, but back in May, when that trailer came out, they topped $1600. Could this be in a dip between trailer and movie release that some might take advantage of? Let's check back in twenty-four hours, shall we?