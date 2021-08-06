Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Carnage Wants Some Spider-Man Blood With New Sideshow Statue

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are not far away from seeing Carnage finally bless the big screen with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This deadly Spider-Man villain had been quite a monster since his bloody Marvel Comics debut back in 1992. Sideshow Collectibles has unleashed the power of Carnage once again as they reveal their newest Premium Format Marvel statue. Standing 21" tall, this symbiote is ready to paint the town and your collection red with this deadly statue. He is beautifully designed with high attention to detail and with an axe and symbiote tendrils at the ready.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statues#Marvel Comics#Sideshow Collectibles#Premium Format Marvel#Premium Venom#Ravencroft Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Huge new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leak has crazy Marvel spoilers

We still don’t have any footage for what’s easily the most exciting MCU movie of the year. Spider-Man 3: No Way Home has a release date of December 17th, but there’s no trailer yet. The reason why Spider-Man 3 is so exciting doesn’t have that much to do with the superhero at the center of the film. The overarching MCU story allowed Sony and Marvel to turn No Way Home into a Spider-Man movie unlike anything done so far. According to the various leaks that we saw so far this year, the film will be a multiverse movie. Marvel has a...
MoviesObserver

The ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer Is Here for Blood and “Snacking on Bad Guys”

The latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is here, and it’s delightfully chaotic, teasing fans of the first Venom with an action-packed sequel. Since the introduction of the comic character in the first film, audiences have been wondering where his journey would take him next and how his comics rival Carnage would factor into it. Reactions to the initial movie were mixed, with audiences either loving or hating the disorderly conduct of the plot and characters.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 IMAX Theater Statue Brings Full Look at Carnage

A good look at Carnage as he'll appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been revealed. Bringing back Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock aka Venom, the sequel also stars Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who becomes Venom's nemesis Carnage. Though we were briefly able to catch a peek at Carnage in the last teaser trailer, we have yet to get a really good look at the supervillain.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Amazing Spider-Man #361 First Carnage Set To Break Records At Auction

I saw the Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage trailer on the IMAX screen ahead of The Suicide Squad last night. Carnage does look good on the screen. And with the movie nearing releases, this is clearly a good time to sell his first appearance in the comics back in Amazing Spider-Man #361. Written by David Michelinie, with cover and art by Mark Bagley and Randy Emberlin. And as part of Heritage Auctions Search, Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122131, a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #361 CGC-slabbed at 9.8 is up for auction, and it's just the kind of time that it might just set a record at some point. Current bids are at $565, with a day of bidding to go. Today a copy sold on eBay for over $880, but back in May, when that trailer came out, they topped $1600. Could this be in a dip between trailer and movie release that some might take advantage of? Let's check back in twenty-four hours, shall we?
Movies927theblock.com

Carnage Gets Blood On His Hands In Latest ‘Venom 2’ Trailer

We’re still a minute away from the sequel to Sony’s surprise 2018 hit Venom, but with another classic fan favorite Spidey villain set to make his big screen debut, fans are counting down the days until they get to experience Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the second trailer to...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Carnage is Unleashed in the New Trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Another Carnage trailer, and another flurry of jokes from the surprisingly affable symbiote known as Venom. Sony this morning dropped an extended look at upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, continuing some of the trends seen in the film’s first trailer, which struck a surprisingly comedic tone. That tone seems to be intact here, with buddy cop-style banter between Eddie Brock and Venom counterpointing the obvious body horror elements inherent to Carnage, a rival symbiote with a particularly brutal streak, as the name would no doubt suggest. As the official synopsis puts it:
MoviesCNET

Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer highlights Marvel's blood-red baddy

Venom: Let There Be Carnage got another trailer on Monday. The Marvel Comics-inspired antihero movie is scheduled to hit US theaters on Sept. 24, after coming out in the UK on Sept. 15. Following on directly from the 2018 original's post-credits scene, the Andy Serkis-directed sequel pits Eddie Brock (Tom...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Sideshow Returns to the Beginning With New Batman Begins Statue

Christian Bale's Batman is back as Sideshow reveals their newest Premium Format Figure collectible. Coming out of Batman Begins, this 25.75" tall statue captures the live action batsuit straight from the film. The cape will be made of fabric as well as wired, allowing fans to display it have they choose. The matte black finish on Batman really stands out and the newly modified WayneTech tactical armor. Sideshow really captures all the tiny detail in the suit with the size of this piece, making it a must own statue for any batcave.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Merchandise Hints That An Old Villain Will Still Be A Huge Problem In The MCU

It’s kind of comical that Spider-Man: No Way Home -- the third collaboration on a solo Spider-Man movie between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios -- opens in December, and yet, we know next to nothing about it. Sure, it has been confirmed that Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon all reprise their roles as Peter Parker, Michelle and Ned, and that Jon Watts is back in the director’s chair. But outside of Benedict Cumberbatch’s supporting role as Doctor Strange, almost everything else is a mystery. Fans have been turning to toys and merchandise as a way to glean information on the sequel, so this fresh batch of merch should get the rumor mill spinning once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy