Carnage Wants Some Spider-Man Blood With New Sideshow Statue
We are not far away from seeing Carnage finally bless the big screen with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This deadly Spider-Man villain had been quite a monster since his bloody Marvel Comics debut back in 1992. Sideshow Collectibles has unleashed the power of Carnage once again as they reveal their newest Premium Format Marvel statue. Standing 21" tall, this symbiote is ready to paint the town and your collection red with this deadly statue. He is beautifully designed with high attention to detail and with an axe and symbiote tendrils at the ready.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0