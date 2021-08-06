Cancel
Maryland State

Coronavirus weekly recap (July 31 – Aug. 6): Delta variant fuels rise in COVID cases as Maryland works to increase vaccinations

By Marcus Dieterle
baltimorefishbowl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daily number of new cases confirmed in Maryland has increased for three consecutive days, and on Friday it reached its highest point since the beginning of May. After state officials confirmed 368 cases on Tuesday, the amount of new cases reported each day has grown each day since then, rising to 890 new cases confirmed on Friday.

Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘I’m not dying, but I’m pretty darn sick’: Breakthrough COVID cases, while rare, frustrate vaccinated Marylanders

They followed all the guidance, took every precaution, but got COVID-19 anyway. Christina Van Norman and David Coe had resumed small gatherings — finally — of their fully vaccinated friends in their home in Montgomery County, where coronavirus transmissions were relatively low. The day after the last event, she felt run-down. Two days later she had a fever and body aches, and a rapid test ...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘If You’re Not Vaccinated, Shut Up’ Baltimore Mayor Blames Unvaccinated On New Mask Mandate As Baltimore County Explains Why No New Mandates There

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott sounded off on those upset over his new indoor mask mandate, which goes into effect Monday morning. “For anyone who is frustrated about wearing a mask—and you’re unvaccinated—then look in the mirror. It’s your fault that we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate,” Mayor Scott told WJZ. “If you’re not vaccinated, shut up. Don’t complain.“ Mayor Brandon Scott tells @KelseyKushnerTV that if you’re frustrated about wearing a mask and you’re not vaccinated…”look in the mirror. It’s your fault we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/iAl42J9ib9 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 6,...
Newsweek

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Says 'Shut Up, Don't Complain' to Unvaccinated Over Masks

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott blamed unvaccinated people for taking the city back to the indoor mask mandate that will go into effect starting Monday. "For anyone that's frustrated about wearing a mask and you're not vaccinated, then look in the mirror. It's your fault that we're going back to having an indoor mask mandate," Scott said during a news conference on Friday, according to WBAL-TV 11.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland mask mandates: When, where you need a mask

Some counties in the Baltimore area are reinstating mask policies as the delta variant of COVID-19 contributes to an uptick in cases. However, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is not considering reinstating a statewide mask mandate. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines last month, recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks ...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 400 Hospitalized As State Positivity Rises

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 586 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.6 million Maryland...
Maryland Statescotteblog.com

Updated Mask Mandates in Maryland Schools: Calvert County Public Schools to require masks for students, staff and visitors

As an update to “Mask Mandates in Maryland Schools: What we know up to this point“ where I have provided updates on August 2nd, 5th and 8th…so now that it is the 11th I thought this would be a good time to provide additional information about another school system. Calvert County Public Schools has announced that they “will require all staff, students and visitors in all schools PreK-12 to wear masks in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.” (See page 10 of this document)
Michigan StatePetoskey News-Review

Delta variant appears in Northern Michigan as COVID-19 cases increase

GAYLORD — The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is now in Northern Michigan, with cases identified in Crawford and Grand Traverse counties. Delta represents a more dangerous version of the disease than other strains seen so far. It has an incubation period of four days, rather than six, making people contagious sooner. When the pandemic began, people spread the original coronavirus to an average of two or three people. Now people with Delta infect six people, on average, health experts say.
Posted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 892 New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalization Increase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 892 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.5 million Maryland...
Dover, DEWBOC

Masks Are Back Across Delmarva

OCEAN CITY, Md. - With Coronavirus cases rising across Delmarva more people are wearing masks. Walmart, Target, and Wawa are requiring employees to wear masks and recommending that customers do as well. Lynn Farley of Dover says she will not comply with any more mask mandates. “I’m not doing it....
Georgia Statetheatlanta100.com

COVID-19 cases in Georgia on the rise due to delta variant

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases across the state. With the rise due to the delta variant’s faster rate of spread than previous strands, public health officials are concerned. According to the DPH, only 39% of those eligible in Georgia are...

