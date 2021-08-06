Cancel
Chemistry

Dancing with the Light: A New Way to Make Crystals Bend by Shining Light

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerating mechanical motion in crystals using light or heat has increasingly become the focus of materials scientists. However, the conventional mechanism employed for the purpose produces slow responses and is ineffective for thick crystals. Now, in a new study, scientists from Japan report and validate a new mechanism for generating fast bending motion in thick crystals with light-induced heating, opening doors to light-driven mechanics with more versatile crystals.

