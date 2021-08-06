New Fresno (CA) Firefighters Will Help the ‘Busiest Fire Department in the United States’
Nineteen recruits are going through final training of their eight-week drill school before joining the Fresno Fire Department to fill 20 vacancies next month. On Thursday, with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis observing, the recruits quickly moved coils of fire hose, hoisted ladders, scaled multi-story buildings, and forced open locked doors at the department’s training yard in downtown Fresno.www.fireengineering.com
