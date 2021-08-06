Cancel
Superman Gets John Cena Slo-Mo Tip: Looks Good, Could Get You Killed

By Ray Flook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because The Suicide Squad is currently tearing up theater and streaming screens doesn't mean the cast still doesn't have the time to offer more of their thoughts on The CW's Arrowverse. Previously, Nathan Fillion filled us in on the two things that DC's Legends of Tomorrow have that Task Force X doesn't have. Following that, John Cena (Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, with an HBO Max spinoff series in January) explained the difference between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) & Team Flash's golden rule of protecting the innocent and then saving the day and Peacemaker's slightly more flexible morality scale. This time around, Cena turns his attention towards Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) from Superman & Lois with some life-saving advice about "going slo-mo." On the plus side, there's no way it doesn't look incredibly cool. On the negative side? There's a very good chance it could get you killed. But hey, you go out looking good so there's that…

