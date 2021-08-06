Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Iguodala returning to Warriors on 1-year deal

By Jonathan Soveta
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Iguodala is headed back to the Bay. The 17-year veteran intends to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal, he told The New York Times' Jonathan Abrams. Iguodala reportedly turned down consideration from the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, opting to return to the place where he won three NBA titles in six seasons and earned the 2015 Finals MVP award. He spent the last season-and-a-half with the Miami Heat but became a free agent after the team declined his option for 2021-22.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andre Iguodala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Times#The Brooklyn Nets#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Andre Iguodala reunion with Warriors gaining momentum

The Miami Heat just declined Andre Iguodala’s $15 million team option for 2021-22, making him an unrestricted free agent. It’s no surprise to hear that Iguodala returning to the Golden State Warriors is on the table. Marc Stein says “momentum” on an Iguodala return is “bubbling strong” as free agency...
NBABleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala and Alen Smailagic

Entering the offseason, the Golden State Warriors figured to make a splash, signing a star to go alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green in hopes of rekindling the championship atmosphere surrounding the team. Majority owner Joe Lacob informed The Athletic's Antony Slater that most likely will not be the case,...
NBAFanSided

3 reasons the Golden State Warriors should go all-in for Andre Iguodala

There’s no denying that many fans would’ve preferred that the Golden State Warriors traded their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. But, they didn’t, and now Golden State is going to desperately need to add veterans to support the Big 3. Instead of coupling the picks and other...
NBANew York Post

Nets sign DeAndre’ Bembry for one-year deal after Iguodala deal goes awry

Brooklyn’s brief flirtation with Andre Iguodala is over after less than a day. As soon as the aging veteran opted for a return to Golden State, the Nets quickly pivoted to sign swingman DeAndre’ Bembry. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound Bembry inked a one-year deal that was first reported by ESPN...
NBAGolden State of Mind

Can rookie Jonathan Kuminga help the Warriors stay elite defensively?

The NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League is going CRAZY right now, especially if you happen to root for the Golden State Warriors. Despite the usual scattered and sloppy play that accompanies these exhibitions as new teammates learn each other (and themselves) on the fly, there have been a bevy of encouraging moments from GSW’s youth movement.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy