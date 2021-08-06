Cancel
Video Games

Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits Prerelease Events Begin This Weekend

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-release events begin for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Cross Spirits, this weekend. The set, which has the intensely long full title of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Cross Spirits, focuses on the new BOOST mechanic that has been added to the game. Keep reading to find out details about the set as well as where it can be found.

