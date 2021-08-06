Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dry & hotter with bigger air quality impacts Friday

actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are getting hotter and will be very dry on Friday. Northwest winds will push more smoke into the valley through your Friday and bigger impacts to our air quality can be expected today. Hot and dry weather persists this weekend, and then even hotter conditions are expected for the middle of next week.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Tracker#Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Shasta County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Very hot with mountain thunderstorms late this week

Be prepared for dangerous heat and the potential for mountain thunderstorms on the way in your Thursday forecast. High pressure off to our east is strong, and will keep our region very hot over the next several days. The ridge is also tapping into monsoonal moisture from our south and drawing it north into northern California through Saturday. This will result in increased instability and the potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms from today through Saturday. Air quality is also very impacted early today, and will continue to stay very impacted as long as we have these very active wildfires in our region. Hazardous air quality is being reported by sensors in areas around the Dixie Fire and the fires burning in Trinity County. Plumas, Lassen, Trinity, and Shasta County all have sensors reporting Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality this morning, while most sensors in the valley are ranging from Good to Unhealthy. The worst air quality in the valley can be expected in Shasta and Tehama Counties Thursday. Skies are mostly clear for the start of your Thursday, but clouds will steadily increase through the day. We'll range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon, with the threat of thunderstorms in the Sierra, Cascades, Shasta County Mountains, and Northern Mountains this afternoon and evening. An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect through 11pm Saturday in western Siskiyou County. Heat Advisories will remain in effect through 5pm Thursday in Trinity County, and through 9pm Friday in Modoc and eastern Siskiyou County. There is a very slight potential for activity spilling into the valley, but there aren't any models actually showing that occuring. Temperatures are starting out in the 70's in the valley, 60's to 70's in the footihills, and 50's to lower 60's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will end up out of the south to 10mph in the valley, and out of the west to 10mph in most foothill and mountain areas this afternoon. This will continue to result in the potential for fire growth on the eastern sides of our active fires. Humidity is projected to dip into the 12 to 25 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will end up in the 102 to 108 degree range in the valley, while foothill and mountain areas range from the upper 80's to lower triple digits later today.
EnvironmentWTRF

Scattered showers with high temperatures in the 90s today

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley, meaning that heat index values (combination of temperature and relative humidity) are expected to be in the triple digits this afternoon. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today. Stay hydrated and check on those who may not have air conditioning. Cloud coverage will increase as we head farther into the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. A few showers are possible late in the day, with scattered storms being the main risk. Some of the storms could pack a punch, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Tonight, scattered showers are likely after midnight and continue on for the rest of our Friday. Low temps will once again be in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions stick around as well.
EnvironmentKRON4

Air quality map: Wildfire smoke impacts Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Air Quality Advisory is in place in the Bay Area on Thursday. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said wildfire smoke will be “mostly aloft with intermittent periods of smoke mixing to the surface, particularly at higher elevation locations in the North and East Bay regions.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy