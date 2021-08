NASHVILLE – The Titans took the field on Friday for their eighth practice of training camp. -The biggest news of the day came before practice, when outside linebacker Bud Dupree was activated from the team's Physically Unable to Perform list. Decked out in No.48, with red socks, red gloves, and a red sleeve on his right arm, Dupree practiced with the team for the first time roughly an hour later. Dupree went through individual drills, and he worked in other periods as well. After practice, Dupree said it was a great first step in him working to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. The Titans were clearly happy to have him out there.