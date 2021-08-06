Cancel
NFL

Depth is key for UNC reaching expectations in 2021 and beyond

By Lauren Brownlow, WRALSportsFan columnist/reporter
WRAL News
 5 days ago
North Carolina football has more buzz surrounding it leading into this season than any season in the last 11 years. Mack Brown knows a lot of that buzz is due to his quarterback, Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell. But if they're going to live up to that buzz both this...

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month.

State
North Carolina State
Person
Sam Howell
#Unc#Football Games#American Football#Unc#Texas A M
Chapel Hill, NCTimes-News

‘We’re trying to be great’: UNC football reaches start of preseason practices with purpose

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina reaches a considerable checkpoint along the path toward the college football season on Thursday, with the start of training camp practices. The Tar Heels’ camaraderie and competitive spirit already have been taken for a test drive in some ways. Coach Mack Brown said his team completed its summer workout regimen with a commendable sense of purpose.
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

UNC Opens Training Camp Amid Hype & Expectation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina opened preseason training camp on Wednesday and held its first preseason practice on Thursday, setting in motion the final charge to its season opener at Virginia Tech on Sept. 3. Hype and expectation have followed the Tar Heels since its Orange Bowl appearance seven...
NFL247Sports

Sam Howell Staying Focused Amid Pressure and Expectations in Year Three at UNC

There hasn't been an applicable 2021 preseason award watch list without North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell. He was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year and is listed among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He is featured on the cover of many preseason college football magazines and is expected to be one of the first players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
College Sports247Sports

Ranking All 10 Position Groups for UNC Football

Over the last two seasons, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has preached building depth. The lack of depth was the reason for losses to teams like Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the fourth quarter last season. It has been about recruiting, rebuilding the roster, and then developing the players so that each position had a legitiment two-deep.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

2022 NFL Draft QB rankings: Sam Howell

A native of Monroe, North Carolina, Howell is spearheading a renaissance of Tar Heel football alongside former Texas HC Mack Brown. Nearly didn’t happen. Howell initially planned to play against the Heels in college. December 18, 2018. First day of the early-signing period. Howell has been committed to Willie Taggart’s...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLYardbarker

Teams that could throw a wrench in the College Football Playoff

There have been seven College Football Playoffs. Alabama and Clemson have played in six of them. Ohio State and Oklahoma have each played in four. And of the 28 possible berths, only 11 different schools have gotten one ... and only five have been there more than once. Needless to say that we tend to see the same schools over and over again playing for the national championship.
Alabama StateSporting News

Replacing the stars: Top 5 teams Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State breaking in new QBs for 2021

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 16 of 28 postseason appearances and all but one national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet this marks the first time in the CFP era that all three schools will have a different starting quarterback than the end of the previous season. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, Heisman finalists through the previous two seasons, all were selected with first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25. 1. Alabama (63 first-place votes) 2. Clemson.
NFLvanquishthefoe.com

BYU Alums in the NFL: Preseason Primer

Football season is quickly approaching. This could be one of the most highly anticipated NFL seasons in recent memory for BYU fans. For starters, two teams have the possibility of deploying former BYU signal callers as their starting quarterbacks this fall. A host of other former Cougars are battling to make a 53-man roster.

