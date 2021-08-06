Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Still Can’t Tell When Wife Caroline Is Pranking Him: ‘It’s Open Season’

By Adison Haager
Posted by 
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 14 years of marriage, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, don’t take life too seriously. If you follow either one of them on social media, you know one of the ways they like to have a good laugh is through their extreme pranks on one another. So, you’d think after over a decade of living under the same roof they’d be able to catch on when the other party is about to prank, right? Well ... not really, the singer explains.

khak.com

Comments / 0

98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#Open Season#Pranks#Turks#Caicos#People#Polish#Taste Of Country#My Dirt Road Diary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesweisradio.com

“Love at first sight”: Luke Bryan recalls meeting wife Caroline in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline look back fondly on the night they first met in a clip from the upcoming documentary, My Dirt Road Diary. The couple met as college students at a local bar, Dingus, while attending Georgia Southern University. “I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth,” Caroline remarks of her first reaction of Luke in a sit-down interview.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for His Sons to Hear His Late Brother’s Voice in New ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries

Luke Bryan's music career has been filled with exuberant moments, but the singer’s story is also laced with heartbreaking loss and grief. Among those tragic, life-altering moments is the death of Bryan's older brother, Chris, in 1996. A then-19-year-old Bryan had his eyes set on Nashville, and was planning to make the move from Leesburg, Ga.; however, when Chris died at the age of 26 in a car accident, his younger brother shelved his plans to stay near his family.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Luke Bryan’s sister Kelly Bryan?

LUKE Bryan has had a tragic series of deaths within his family. The country singer was left devastated after his sister died unexpectedly in 2007. Luke Bryan's older sister Kelly Bryan passed away unexpectedly in May 2007. Luke's wife Caroline Boyer told CMT that Kelly was "healthy, beautiful, and the...
Relationship Advicefroggyweb.com

Luke Bryan’s Secrets to a Happy Marriage!

The latest “People” cover story reveals the “secrets” to Luke Bryan’s 14-year marriage to his wife Caroline. It includes quotes and clips from the upcoming IMDB-TV docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”, which debuts one week from today. So what are these secrets? Well, Luke wants us to know they definitely have fun together.
TV & VideosCMT

Luke Bryan Will Head Back To ‘American Idol’ For Season 20

Luke Bryan is returning to American Idol for its 20th season, along with fellow returning judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest. The upcoming season will mark the show’s fifth airing on ABC. The auditions for the upcoming season will launch this month, as “Idol Across America” returns,...
TV & Videosblairgarner.com

Luke Bryan’s My Dirt Road Diary – Streaming Now on IMDb

Now available on IMDb TV is My Dirt Road Diary – the 5-part docuseries about Luke Bryan‘s life and career. Fans will get to witness Luke’s rise to fame through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage. While fans will discover new elements of Luke’s life and career, he...
CelebritiesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’ on IMDb TV, A Breezy Walk Down The Country Star’s Memory Lane

Celebrate MTV’s 40th Anniversary With 'Biography: I Want My MTV'. Diary entries are typically a little deeper than Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV) goes, but nevertheless, this five-episode set stands as a sort of miniaturized biography of the country superstar and American Idol host. Superfans might want to tune in — there’s undoubtedly a few facts about the guy in here that they can use at their next Luke Bryan trivia night.
Celebritiesfroggyweb.com

Luke Bryan says his dad gave him the push he needed to move to Nashville

In his new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, the country superstar recounts the personal ups and downs that he struggled with during the early days of his career. Early on, the singer admits, he struggled to leave his small Georgia hometown and family behind in order to chase his dreams of a career in music. But in a new episode with ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Luke credits his dad with giving him the push he needed to strike out on his own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy