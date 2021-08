This is a community announcement from the Finger Lakes Land Trust. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y.—The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has acquired 200 acres featuring 4,000 feet of shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake in the town of Lansing, Tompkins County. Conserving the property—located directly across from Taughannock Falls State Park—safeguards an important viewshed for the region, creates new recreation opportunities, and helps protect the lake’s water quality by prohibiting development on its steep slopes.