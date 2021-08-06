Designed to be Experienced

The EMCEE200 4K multiview presentation switcher is engineered to give end-users the ability to customize their onscreen content layout in various multiview formats. Customize the visual hierarchy of content based on the contents size and position on screen giving the audience a visually seamless experience that is based on the presenter’s preferences. With built-in USB 3.0 4K soft codec support, the EMCEE200 is perfect for live events or to stream content live in the best quality possible. Presenters can also record the presentation to an external storage device directly from the device. Capable of simultaneously processing up to four 4K@60 video sources with virtually seamless switching, dedicated confidence monitor and presentation HDMI outputs, dual MIC mixer, and a wide range of audio embedding/de-embedding options, the EMCEE200 is the perfect presentation system. The unique modular expansion slot design and growing assortment of expansion cards add adaptability and functionality whenever needed.