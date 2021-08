The Mets' losing streak increased to three games on Tuesday night, as they dropped their second consecutive contest to the last-place Marlins in a 5-4 loss. Their lead in the NL East is down to just 1.5 games, as the Phillies beat the Nationals again tonight. The Mets have lost five of their last six and are now 55-51 on the season. And over the course of their last 46 games, the Mets are 20-26.