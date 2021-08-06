Cancel
Two Injured Following Crash at Intersection in Schuyler County

By Lucas Day
 5 days ago
Two people suffered injuries Thursday night after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Roads 16 and 17 in the town of Dix. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department reports Dorothy Burdick was traveling south on 17 when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and struck a vehicle that was towing a camper. Burdick and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

