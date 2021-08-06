Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

A Tale of Two Courthouses

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerb Trix's guest is Sarah Hayden, reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.

www.wvik.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Courthouses#Radio#The Quad City Times#Dispatch Argus#Wvik#Krsy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
New Mexico State
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy