Alachua County, FL

Alachua County's River Styx: The Classified History Podcast

Gainesville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the River Styx of Greek Mythology, but did you know there is one in Alachua County, Florida. Gainesville Sun intern and student journalist Chasity Maynard guest hosts this episode of the Classified History Podcast, where we will explore the history of a Native America burial ground dating back nearly 2,000 years. Dr. Neill Wallis, an associate curator in archaeology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, will provide expert insight on Alachua County's River Styx and the people associated with the Cades Pond Culture. Wallis co-authored the first published academic paper on the site. He will help us learn about the little-known history of this area, and who lived and connected with land long before it was colonized.

www.gainesville.com

