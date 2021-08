The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, along with reports of breakthrough infections among those who are vaccinated, has resulted in localities reinstituting preventive measures such as mask requirements. And it has caused a fresh wave of anxiety for those ready and preparing for a return to normal. Is the delta variant a game-changer? How worried should vaccinated people be? What should we be aware of as we prepare to welcome students, staff and faculty back to campus later this month?