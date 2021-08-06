Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Life Time launches kids versions of popular adult fitness classes

By Brianna Kelly
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life Time is offering modified versions of some of its most popular group exercise classes for kids. The 45-minute classes for children ages 5 to 13 are led by Life Time's certified instructors and held in the kids' studio and gymnasium spaces at Life Time gyms across the U.S. Current offerings include Yoga SOL, LifeBarre (body-weight dance exercises) and SHRED (three fitness blocks focusing on upper-body, lower-body and core bodyweight exercises).

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Gyms#Dance#Time#Life Time#Lifebarre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Chanhassen, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Life Time will eliminate plastic water bottles at its fitness clubs by Labor Day

Chanhassen-based fitness club chain Life Time will stop selling plastic water bottles at its locations starting on Labor Day, the company announced Friday. Chanhassen-based Life Time will replace the plastic bottles at more than 150 locations in North America with aluminum bottles, according to the announcement, in the process eliminating the sale of more than 1.6 million plastic bottles of water annually.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Dover Library to offer Fit for Life

The Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., and Trinity Health System will offer Fit for Life, a 12-week course, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 21 through Dec. 7. The goal of the program is to educate, motivate and inspire people to make the lifestyle changes necessary to achieve overall wellness.
Safety Harbor, FLcityofsafetyharbor.com

Lunch Time Fitness

Join this lunchtime class, and we will be incorporating fun, quickpaced workouts that last about 45 minutes with a 15 minute warm-up. You do not have to train for hours to get results. Adults.
Desoto, TXdesoto.tx.us

Dream Fitness - Adult Fitness

This program is a challenging and dynamic whole body muscle conditioning exercise program. Exercises will be modified to accommodate all fitness levels. Be prepared to work your muscles and burn calories!
WorkoutsWestport News

How Having No Time and Two Kids Inspired This Fitness Entrepreneur to Launch Her Own Business

I am Jennifer Jacobs, CEO and founder of the J METHOD, and the newest Super Trainer of Beachbody. The J METHOD is not just a workout program, it is a mindset to resist your limits and unleash your best self. The J METHOD teaches you to train with a purpose towards your goals by improving movement, developing balance, redefining strength, and optimizing nutrition through a functional training approach. The J METHOD is an efficient and effective way to train less, gain more and train anytime, anywhere.
Workoutssunlakessplash.com

Julie’s Fitness Classes

Julie Bauman invites you to come to her classes at the new Cottonwood Palo Verde Fitness Center, on Mondays and Fridays at 8 and 9 a.m., and now also Wednesdays at 8 and 9 a.m.! For the past 15 years, Julie has been teaching Group Fitness in the Chandler, Sun Lakes, and South Gilbert area. She is currently accepting SilverSneakers, United HealthCare-Renew Active, and Advantage at a discounted rate. She also has punch cards available 10 for $35 or a $5 drop-in fee. While it is an intense, well-rounded workout focusing on strength, cardio, agility, and balance, we also have a great time! Chairs and all level participants from beginner to advanced are welcome. Contact Julie for more information at [email protected] or 602-339-8393.
FitnessGettysburg Times

Physical fitness and ice cream time

The Physical Fitness Task Force is coming up on two of its favorite, most fun events. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, we are holding our one-and-only fundraiser of the year, our Thurd Annual Ice Cream Walk. This year it is going to be more fun than ever because we have eight local ice cream shops generously participating. Our sincere thanks go out to these great community-minded shops: on Steinwehr Avenue, Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, Friendly’s, Kilwin’s, and Scoop’s on Steinwehr; on Baltimore Street, Cone Sweet Cone, Mr. G’s and Rita’s; and on York Road, Lulu’s Finest Ice Cream.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: An electronics-free dinner time

Long days at the office require rest and relaxation. Waking up at the early hours of the morning, commuting to job sites, and devoting energy and time to your trade requires significant psychological, emotional, and physical bandwidth. As we make the journey home following a productive day, we look forward...
Chanhassen, MNchanhassen.mn.us

Fit for Life

A fun workout program designed for the active 55+ adult who exercises with few limitations. The class uses various strengths, cardio and balance moves to help you stay active, live a healthy lifestyle, and feel young at heart. Guaranteed to start your day with a smile. $5 Drop-ins as capacity allows.
Iola, KScityofiola.com

R.I.P.P.E.D. Fitness Class

This total body, high-intensity program utilizes free weights, resistance bands, and body weight to strengthen your core and other major muscles. R.I.P.P.E.D. ™ combines the individual components that give the program its name: Resistance, Intervals, Power, Plyometrics, Endurance and Diet. This program stimulates different energy systems and muscles in each workout segment. No matter your ability, this class is for individuals of all fitness levels. Suggested gear: light weights (5 lbs. or less), water bottle and towel. The class will be instructed by Megan Cole. Monday & Wednesday mornings from 6:00-6:35 AM. $40 class fee. Give it a try! One class just $5.00! All classes will be held at the Recreation Building. 18 years of age and older may participate. Register at the Recreation Office prior to the first class, or with Megan the first day of class.
Solon, OHsolonohio.org

Boomer Barbell (In-Person Fitness Class)

DJ or Jenn Herman will coach you through this safely challenging class that will leave you feeling strong & energized! This class will include barbell and bodyweight exercises.
Merced, CAmercedcountytimes.com

Michaels offering in-person craft activities for kids, adults

Michaels is offering in-person arts and crafts activities at its store located at 655 Fairfield Drive in Merced. Some are exclusively for children. Cathy Bailey, the store manager, told the Times, “The activity changes every week. “If the craft is fairly involved, Stephanie, who leads the activities, does a very...
Newman, CAwestsideconnect.com

Newman Fit Kids program brings summer fun

NEWMAN - Some West Side youth are spending a portion of their summer learning new skills and enjoying activities through the Newman’s Fit Kids program. Fit Kids is a program during the summer that allows children to be in a safe and positive atmosphere, where they can also be creative and physical at the same time. They also encourage fun physical activities such as soccer, kick ball or baseball, while also allowing the kids to be hands on and do crafts.
Atlanta, GAbeltline.org

Free Fitness Classes on the BeltLine Are Back

We’re excited to announce that live, in-person free fitness classes have resumed and we can’t wait for you to find your personal fitness connection to the Atlanta BeltLine. Enjoy the chance to get outside as well as practice healthy self care. All fitness levels are welcome to join the fun.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Coronado Community Center Fall Adult Fitness Classes

The Coronado Community Center is offering new adult fitness classes beginning Sept. 7. This is an opportunity to try enjoyable classes that will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Why not add Mat Pilates, Vinyasa Flow Yoga or Cardio Hip-Hop to your routine?. In our Mat Pilates class, you will...
Politicsprcity.com

Popular Adult Crafting Class to Continue in New Format

PASO ROBLES, CA – August 1, 2021 The Library’s popular adult crafting class series will undergo changes this fall. Beginning Thursday, September 23, between 6:00-7:00 pm in the Council Chambers, pick up a macramé Tree of Life craft kit and receive live instruction on the knots and other techniques needed to complete the craft. Then on Thursday, October 28, Tree of Life projects can be shared and next month’s craft kit can be picked up.
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

Target Launches Inclusive Backpacks for Kids and Adults Who Use Wheelchairs

Back in 2019, Target launched a line of Halloween costumes for kids with disabilities, and it has recently expanded its inclusive collection of adaptive products. The popular retailer just launched a range of kid and adult backpacks that are especially designed to fit on the back of wheelchairs. “Committed to accessibility, diversity, and inclusion,” Target is one of the very few big retailers to stock the much-needed item.
Edmonds, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Verdant offering free teen and adult classes in August

Starting in August and September 2021, the Verdant Health Commission will offer health and wellness classes in new formats – virtual, in person, and hybrid. Classes will include cooking demos, nutrition education and more, and they will be offered in different formats to make sure attendees feel safe and have options to meet their comfort level. Learn more about these opportunities on Verdant’s website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy