Madison police make arrests in incident where bullets landed near bedroom

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested two people in connection to a shots fired incident from May that saw bullets pierce a home and nearly hit a bed. The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on the night of May 21 near the intersection of Beld Street and Kenward Street and saw two homes hit by bullets. Police say one of the bullets hit an occupied home and passed through two doors before coming to a rest in the home’s bedroom, near the bed.