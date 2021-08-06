Cancel
Your trip booked with Expedia apps will boost global COVID-19 vaccination effort

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Travelers who book their trips with Expedia Group brand apps can help to boost funding to UNICEF to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people who need them around the world. Through the “Give the World a Shot” program, travelers who book with Expedia brands mobile apps, including Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, ebookers and Cheap Tickets, will prompt a $2 donation “to help UNICEF distribute safe COVID-19 vaccinations to vulnerable communities in over 180 countries, and support diagnostics, treatments and health systems bringing us all one step closer to experiencing the world again.”

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
