Your trip booked with Expedia apps will boost global COVID-19 vaccination effort
Travelers who book their trips with Expedia Group brand apps can help to boost funding to UNICEF to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people who need them around the world. Through the “Give the World a Shot” program, travelers who book with Expedia brands mobile apps, including Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, ebookers and Cheap Tickets, will prompt a $2 donation “to help UNICEF distribute safe COVID-19 vaccinations to vulnerable communities in over 180 countries, and support diagnostics, treatments and health systems bringing us all one step closer to experiencing the world again.”www.pennlive.com
