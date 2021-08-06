Your trip booked with Expedia apps will boost global COVID-19 vaccination effort

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.32.