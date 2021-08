Longtime Tesla bull ARK invest recently identified battery cost declines as a form of “good deflation” that could lead to a boost in EV sales. To support its observations, ARK Invest used the 2022 Nissan Leaf EV’s price as an example. A few years ago, Nissan announced that the 2016 Leaf SV and SL variants would come standard with its 30kWh battery pack for an EPA-rated 107 miles of range. Nissan’s suggested manufacturer’s prices for the SV and SL were $34,200 and $36,790, respectively. ARK calculated that the 2016 Nissan Leaf would cost ~$39,000 in today’s dollars.