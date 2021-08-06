Capcom to release another update for Resident Evil Village PC port next week
Getting your FidelityFX Super Resolution (?) in shape. Capcom has announced a further update for the slight clunky PC port of its survival horror adventure Resident Evil Village. Following on from the update released back in July, this next patch hopes to further fine-tune the trials and tribulations of Ethan Winters, offering PC players a better and smoother performance than they are currently experiencing.www.destructoid.com
