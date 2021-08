I totally agree with the editorial on the Cuban refugees (“A time of need: US should expand its role as a refuge for the people of Cuba,” July 23). YES, they MUST be welcomed to the United States of America, as they ARE truly refugees of an oppressed situation and we MUST help them. They can also help the USA determine what NOT to do regarding oppressing Americans freedom of speech, freedom of non-violent peaceful assembly, and to NOT continue down the path of socialism and communism that we are currently seeing happen in this country.