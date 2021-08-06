Pivotal LNG Northeast expansion supports region with new, cleaner energy solutions
Pivotal LNG announced it will expand into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets with a new liquefied natural gas facility, Towanda LNG, in Wyalusing, Pa. The facility entered service in January 2021 and has already produced more than one million gallons of LNG, supporting a wide range of customers throughout Pennsylvania and the region. The facility broke ground in the spring of 2019 and was officially declared in-service in December 2020. The facility has a production capacity of 50,000 gallons a day and approximately 180,000 gallons of on-site storage, allowing it to provide affordable and reliable LNG supplies to customers from commercial and industrial users to local gas utilities and power generation facilities.pennbizreport.com
