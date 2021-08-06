Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyalusing, PA

Pivotal LNG Northeast expansion supports region with new, cleaner energy solutions

By Liz Carey
pennbizreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePivotal LNG announced it will expand into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets with a new liquefied natural gas facility, Towanda LNG, in Wyalusing, Pa. The facility entered service in January 2021 and has already produced more than one million gallons of LNG, supporting a wide range of customers throughout Pennsylvania and the region. The facility broke ground in the spring of 2019 and was officially declared in-service in December 2020. The facility has a production capacity of 50,000 gallons a day and approximately 180,000 gallons of on-site storage, allowing it to provide affordable and reliable LNG supplies to customers from commercial and industrial users to local gas utilities and power generation facilities.

pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyalusing, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Cleaner Energy#Lng Northeast#Commercial Lng#Bhe Gt S#Pivotal Lng#Jax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Norwich, VTVTDigger

Achieving a fantastic year despite the pandemic, Norwich Solar Technologies recognized as Top U.S. Solar Installation Company for second time in a row

[White River Junction, Vermont, August 2021] — The U.S. solar industry is on the upswing, thanks to a pro-renewables presidential administration and increased awareness of climate change. Norwich Solar Technologies has continued to put in the work to support these efforts with business increasing over the last year. Solar Power World has recognized the company’s installation success by ranking Norwich Solar Technologies at No. 166 out of over 400 companies on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list. Last year the company debuted on the list at number 118.
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

Guide to Renewable Energy Investments

Renewable energy is the future. The declining supply of fossil fuels, like coal, and climate change, which carbon-based energy has helped the cause, are the two main reasons for our movement toward renewable energy. Renewable energy investment can be an attractive investment for many investors due to its potential, but it also may be risky due to the new technologies involved. If you are interested in building a socially responsible portfolio, here’s an overview of the renewable energy space.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Chesapeake acquiring Vine Energy in bid to capture RSG-LNG export synergy

Haynesville's proximity to USGC LNG export facilities seen as advantage. Will pursue RSG certification for 100% of Haynesville production in 2021. Acquisition could triple Chesapeake's Haynesville gas production. Chesapeake Energy struck a $2.2 billion deal to acquire Haynesville shale producer Vine Energy, consolidating its position in the Louisiana play, as...
Energy IndustryMontana Standard

Guest view: American workers are left behind in the clean energy economy, but Tester can help fix that

The world is transitioning to a clean energy economy, and American workers are being left behind. For the last few decades, foreign nations have increased their renewable energy capacities and modernized their energy infrastructure at a significantly faster rate than we have here in the United States. The most prominent example of this is China, as the country’s installed capacity of solar energy has soared to more than three times that of the United States, and they are the world’s largest producer of, and investor in, wind energy. Unfortunately, China’s domination in clean energy is due in large part to substantial government subsidies and the reported use of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang province. China has chosen to expand its market dominance at all costs, and unable to compete with such practices, U.S. domestic production lags far behind that of China. As a result, American workers are being left out of the clean energy technology manufacturing boom.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

TechnipFMC dives into seabed mineral extraction to support energy transition

TechnipFMC dives into seabed mineral extraction to support energy transition. A specialist in offshore oil and gas exploration, TechnipFMC is diving into seabed mineral extraction to support the energy transition. The company has taken a minority stake investment in global maritime industry group Loke Marine Minerals. The partnership aims to...
Energy IndustrySun-Journal

Energy Matters: Is Biomass a Climate Solution?

We write this column and call it Energy Matters because it does. Energy does matter. In fact, at this point in the history of life on Earth, it matters, arguably, more than just about anything. It matters because the human component of the planet community has gotten us into something...
Energy Industrycbs19news

Dominion transforming vehicle fleet for carbon-reduction goals

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dominion Energy says it wants to transform its fleet of vehicles as part of its carbon-reduction goals. According to a release, the fleet includes more than 8,600 vehicles that serve Dominion's customers in 16 states. The Green Fleet initiative will help the company reach its...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Trafford Green Hydrogen advances 200 MW renewable fuel hub in UK

Trafford Green Hydrogen has advanced its proposed 200 MW renewable hydrogen fuel hub in Manchester, UK, submitting a planning application for the project, the company said on Aug. 11. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The commercial renewable hydrogen facility is set to be...
Plano, TXDallas News

$2.2 billion deal for Plano natural gas firm makes Chesapeake Energy a ‘dominant supplier’

A Plano-based natural gas company that went public earlier this year is being acquired by Chesapeake Energy Corp. in a deal valued at $2.2 billion. Vine Energy Inc. announced the stock and cash deal early Wednesday with Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake. The acquisition consolidates two energy companies with significant assets in the Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in northwest Louisiana.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

First Nation in landmark Canadian gas to power project

Alberta’s Frog Lake First Nations, which already owns an oil and gas producing company, said August 9 it would take a majority ownership position in Canada’s first zero emission, gas-fired power plant. Frog Lake Energy Resources, wholly-owned by the First Nation, will hold a 51% interest in the Frog Lake-Kanata...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Russia unveils hydrogen strategy, Germany provides more funds for power-to-X

On Monday, the Russian government unveiled its hydrogen strategy, which hinged on pilot projects for low-carbon hydrogen and the creation of consortia. “It also provides for the creation of at least three territorial production clusters. Northwest will specialize in the export of hydrogen to European countries and the implementation of measures to reduce the carbon footprint of export-oriented enterprises. Vostochny will supply hydrogen to Asian countries, as well as develop hydrogen infrastructure in the transport and energy sectors. Finally, the Arctic cluster is tasked with providing a low-carbon electricity supply to the Russian Arctic,” reads the document. The main focus will be on steam reforming of methane and coal gasification, combined with carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies. “The first stage is designed for the next three and a half years,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with other representatives of the government. The large export-oriented production facilities should start operations between 2035 and 2050. “The development of hydrogen energy will reduce the risks of losing energy markets,” concluded Mishustin.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Aggressive Investors Should Avoid Clean Energy Fuels Until it Hits $5

In February 2021, I recommended seven stocks to buy under $20. One of those was Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), the largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America. I was convinced CLNE stock would keep moving higher due to the transportation industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels. That didn’t...
ngtnews.com

Gevo to Sell Renewable Natural Gas to bp

Gevo Inc.’s dairy manure-based renewable natural gas (RNG) project company, Gevo NW Iowa RNG LLC, has signed agreements with BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. and BP Products North America Inc. for the sale of NW Iowa RNG’s production. The NW Iowa RNG project is currently being constructed and is expected...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Recurrent Energy Signs 600 MWH Long-term Energy Storage Agreement With Pacific Gas & Electric

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Energy, LLC ("Recurrent Energy"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (CSIQ) - Get Report, today announced it signed a 15-year Resource Adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric ("PG&E") to provide 150 MW / 600 MWh of energy storage in phase 2 of the Crimson project beginning in the summer of 2022.
Energy Industrymining.com

Aluminum, copper, zinc usage from solar energy sector expected to double by 2040 – report

A new report by Wood Mackenzie predicts that the usage of aluminum, copper, and zinc in the solar power sector will double by 2040, thus prompting an increase in demand. “Base metals are an integral component of solar power systems. A typical solar panel installation requires aluminum for the front frame and a combination of aluminum and galvanized steel (zinc) for structural parts. Copper is used in high and low voltage transmission cables and thermal solar collectors,” Kamil Wlazly, Wood Mackenzie’s senior research analyst, wrote in the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy