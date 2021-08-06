N.C. man sentenced to federal prison on fentanyl, gun charges
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Pembroke man will serve time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina stated Patrick Warren Privette was sentenced Thursday to 160 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.www.wmbfnews.com
Comments / 6