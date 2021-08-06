Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, NC

N.C. man sentenced to federal prison on fentanyl, gun charges

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Pembroke man will serve time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina stated Patrick Warren Privette was sentenced Thursday to 160 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Pembroke, NC
Government
City
Pembroke, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Pembroke, NC
Crime & Safety
Robeson County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fentanyl#Convicted Felon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 6

Community Policy