State Police say five people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on I-57 at milepost 121 five miles north of the Salem exit Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation indicates three vehicles were stopped in the northbound lanes due to road construction when a Dodge Journey driven by 52-year-old Dean Weber of Jackson, Missouri failed to reduce speed and started a chain reaction crash. Weber hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old female juvenile from Houlton, Wisconsin. That pushed the juvenile into a pickup driven by 77-year-old Daniel Field of Jackson Missouri. Field was then pushed into a semi-driven by 42-year-old Ala Abdallah of Burbank, Illinois.