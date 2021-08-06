Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

‘Green Dot Thursdays,’ Awareness Month encourage bystanders to stop violence

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – August is Bystander Awareness Month and area residents and visitors have the power to help end intimate partner violence. Lexington’s Social Services Green Dot program is encouraging all community members to join in the “Know How to Act” campaign to promote the power of the bystander and their role in helping to end domestic/dating violence, stalking, child abuse, elder abuse and sexual assault.

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Violence#Stop Violence#Child Abuse#Elder Abuse#Green Dot#Wtvq#Social Services Green Dot#Bystanderpower#The Green Dot Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy