‘Green Dot Thursdays,’ Awareness Month encourage bystanders to stop violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – August is Bystander Awareness Month and area residents and visitors have the power to help end intimate partner violence. Lexington’s Social Services Green Dot program is encouraging all community members to join in the “Know How to Act” campaign to promote the power of the bystander and their role in helping to end domestic/dating violence, stalking, child abuse, elder abuse and sexual assault.www.wtvq.com
