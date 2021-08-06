Cancel
Albany County, NY

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed a criminal complaint was filed August 5 from a victim who is identified as “Executive Assistant #1.”. According to the Attorney General Report, Executive Assistant No. 1 is an employee who worked at the Executive Chamber with Gov. Cuomo and has worked at the Executive Mansion on weekends. Her responsibilities were to manage his phone calls, take dictation, drafting and editing documents, and other similar administrative duties.

