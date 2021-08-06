Cancel
7Artisans will ‘soon’ announce a ~$200 50mm F0.95 lens for APS-C mirrorless camera systems

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese optics manufacturer 7Artisans is set to release a new 50mm F0.95 APS-C lens for EOS-M, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds (MFT), Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems. The fully-manual lens is expected to retail for around $200. It will feature a metal build and its optical design consists of seven elements in five groups, including two ultra-low dispersion elements. It’ll have a minimum focusing distance of 45cm (17.7”), offer a de-clicked aperture, use a 13-blade aperture diaphragm, and have a 62mm front filter thread.

