7Artisans will ‘soon’ announce a ~$200 50mm F0.95 lens for APS-C mirrorless camera systems

Last year, Sony released the ZV-1, a point-and-shoot camera with a feature set that’s been tailored for the specific needs of vloggers and video content creators. It was great, allowing folks to shoot in 4K and plug in an external mic, while being very compact. As great as it was, the inability to switch lenses can limit the things you can do when you want to get fancy with your cinematography. If you liked the things that camera can do, but want a little more versatility, you may want to check out the Sony ZV-E10.