WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work to weatherproof the control house of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is complete, but crews must now remove the scaffolding. Due to weather, crews were unable to complete all the necessary work as early as expected. To safely complete the removal process, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic overnight next week, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.