Florida State

Pitt Offers Florida 2022 3-Star Safety Damani Dent

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s becoming apparent that Pat Narduzzi would like to add at least one more defensive back to his Class of 2022. A day after offering Georgia defensive back Jordan Buchanan, the Panthers have offered another high school senior. The latest Pitt offer goes to 2022 3-star safety Damani Dent (6’1″, 190) from Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Dent received the news from Cory Sanders, as Pitt joins a handful of schools that have recently offered Dent.

