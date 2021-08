Chuckanut Brewery has brewed its Kaffee Dunkel Lager multiple times. Each time a new and different coffee bean from different roasters is used. This rendition of Kaffee Dunkel Lager uses Guatemalan beans from Huehuetenango roasted by Bellingham’s Steed Coffee Roasters. At the base is Chuckanut Dunkel, a classic malty, deep mahogany, dark Munchener lager with balanced, smooth toffee & chocolate notes from the use of Munich malts. In the Kaffee Dunkel the Chuckanut classic lager partners with Steed Coffee’s Hue Hue beans roasted in Bellingham. Using Huehuetenango Guatemalan beans, another smooth layer of chocolate & coffee notes is added to Chuckanut’s traditional dark lager. Kaffee Dunkel Lager is brewed in very limited supplies and sold at both Chuckanut locations and selected accounts around Puget Sound and Portland, OR. Kaffee Dunkel Lager has a medium body, very drinkable and not as heavy as its color might suggest. It’s a great way to get an afternoon pick me up if you’re feeling sleepy!