Blake Lively is continuing to speak out against the paparazzi, and the publications that work with them, after a "frightening" experience with her three daughters. Last weekend the former Gossip Girl star took to Instagram to call out the Daily Mail Australia for publishing photos edited to look like she was having a fun day out in New York City with the three girls she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. In response to the newspaper's caption hailing her as a "hands-on mum [who] expertly wrangles" her three children, Lively shared that, in reality, "my children were being stalked by men all day. Jumping out. Then hiding."