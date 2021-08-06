Two Horry County high school cheer squads in quarantine due to COVID
Members of two cheer squads for Horry County Schools have been placed in quarantine after members of the groups tested positive for COVID-19. The Myrtle Beach High School cheer squad has several members in quarantine, and members of the St. James High School junior varsity cheer squad are in isolation following a positive test in each group, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to The Sun News.www.myrtlebeachonline.com
