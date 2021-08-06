Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Horry County, SC

Two Horry County high school cheer squads in quarantine due to COVID

By Mary Norkol
myrtlebeachonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of two cheer squads for Horry County Schools have been placed in quarantine after members of the groups tested positive for COVID-19. The Myrtle Beach High School cheer squad has several members in quarantine, and members of the St. James High School junior varsity cheer squad are in isolation following a positive test in each group, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to The Sun News.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Health
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Coronavirus
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Horry County Schools#High School Football#Quarantine#Covid#The St James High School#The Sun News#Loris High School#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 3

Community Policy