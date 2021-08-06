‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Delayed to 2022, EA Committed to ‘Fallen Order’
Zynga’s Star Wars: Hunters for Nintendo Switch has suffered a delay. Via GamesBeat, we have learned that the small-scale third-person shooter won’t be ready for a full launch before 2022. It was originally unveiled during a Nintendo Direct stream back in February, but we haven’t heard anything since that extremely timid debut teaser. It’s said to be a team-based online action game set after the fall of the Empire. It’ll also be a free-to-play title, but limited to Nintendo’s console for now.www.starwarsnewsnet.com
