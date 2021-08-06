‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Delayed to 2022, EA Committed to ‘Fallen Order’

One of the biggest surprises of 2019 was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn’s Souls-like take on the Star Wars franchise. After a few massive disappointments with the Battlefront games, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was proof that EA was actually capable of publishing a half-decent Star Wars game. This was done by letting the developers follow their vision without corporate interference, something we would also see in 2020’s fantastic Star Wars: Squadrons. Fallen Order is also now available on PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series S/X, with a brand new next-gen build. Given how we have all played the game back in 2019, is it worth your time once again in 2021?