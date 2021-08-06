Cancel
Galveston, TX

A waterspout week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen cooler air moves over warmer water, especially during summer in the ‘tropical’ Gulf area, we often see waterspouts!. A lot of people think of these as just tornadoes filled with water, but the structure is considerably different! Granted, there are thunderstorms that create funnel clouds which become tornadoes (when a funnel reaches to land, it’s then a tornado) and, in fact, this funnel cloud below occurred in a thunderstorm last Tuesday that blossomed over Galveston Bay. You can see Moody Gardens Hotel at the bottom of the pic as this storm went right over Offatts Bayou.

